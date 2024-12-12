Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 87 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $255.63 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.09 and a 52-week high of $277.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.21. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

