Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $346,000 Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.33% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLD. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $587,000.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance
BATS IGLD opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
