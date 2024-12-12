Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.47% of American Conservative Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

American Conservative Values ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACVF opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. American Conservative Values ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97.

American Conservative Values ETF Announces Dividend

About American Conservative Values ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.