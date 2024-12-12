Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $141.22 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

