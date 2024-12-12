Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $251,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 252,047.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 307,498 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 228,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,952,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $625.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.25. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

