Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.20. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

