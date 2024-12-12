Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37,600.14 and traded as high as $41,710.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $41,710.00, with a volume of 9,645 shares trading hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39,236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37,600.14.

