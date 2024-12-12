Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $786,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

