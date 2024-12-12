INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 25,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,587,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. CWC Advisors LLC. owned 2.64% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.