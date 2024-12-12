IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 650,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 917,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £3.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

