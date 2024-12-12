Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

