iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.75 and traded as low as $20.04. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

