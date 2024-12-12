iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DMXF opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.