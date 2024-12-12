iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $82.77.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.