iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $50.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

