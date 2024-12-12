Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

