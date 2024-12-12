Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,816 shares of company stock worth $2,454,586. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

