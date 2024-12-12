Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after purchasing an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Block by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

