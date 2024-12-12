Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

