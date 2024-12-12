Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 727 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.66 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.12.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

