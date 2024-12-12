Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 97,889 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 463.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 308.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 0.6 %

U stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 391,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,462.80. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 754,381 shares of company stock worth $16,151,923. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.