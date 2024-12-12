Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

