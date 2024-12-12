Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 764.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

