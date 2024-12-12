Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $233.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.42. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.