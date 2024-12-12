Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

