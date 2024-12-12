Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $179,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 97.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 971.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 83.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

