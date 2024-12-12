Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Acushnet by 47.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 11.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GOLF opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $76.59.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLF

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,556.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.