Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.95 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 534,818 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.52 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

