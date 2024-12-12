Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.01 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $84,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

