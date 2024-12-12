Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

VOYA opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

