Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of N-able worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of N-able by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Price Performance

NABL stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised N-able to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

