Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

