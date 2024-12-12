Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 826.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 64,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,193,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE MOD opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.31. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

