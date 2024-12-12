Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

