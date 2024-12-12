Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the third quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

POSCO Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

