Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 21,201 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 848.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -419.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

