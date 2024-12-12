Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 52,541 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 103,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2,909.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 273,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 262,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 133,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATMU opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

