Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 58,600 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.