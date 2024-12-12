Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 6,407 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358,988 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after purchasing an additional 533,278 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 188.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,844,000 after purchasing an additional 881,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,432.11. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock worth $2,248,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

