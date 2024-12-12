Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 7,417 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

