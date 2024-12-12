Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average is $180.92. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

