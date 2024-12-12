Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 690,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,625,813. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,384 shares of company stock worth $47,993,609 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

