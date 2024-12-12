Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 673.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 394.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.7 %

EVCM opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.12. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,847,302.47. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $89,907.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,239,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,378.14. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,202. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.