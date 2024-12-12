Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

