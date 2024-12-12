Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,750 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $642.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $698.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,590 shares of company stock valued at $49,176,907 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

