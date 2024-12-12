Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $158.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

