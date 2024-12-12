Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,282 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $242,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.65. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $168.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

