Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 260 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Installed Building Products worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

IBP stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

