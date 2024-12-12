Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,359 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BILL in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BILL by 377.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in BILL by 15.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BILL by 1,167.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

BILL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -271.61 and a beta of 1.72.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

