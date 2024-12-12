Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,373,056 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

